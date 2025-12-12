Advertise
Agudah Leads New Jersey Delegation to Washington, D.C. for Key Advocacy Meetings

Agudath Israel of America’s New Jersey office led a group of delegates from across the state to the nation’s capital for a full day of high-level advocacy, meeting with nearly the entire New Jersey congressional delegation to advance issues of critical importance to the Jewish community.

Throughout the day, delegates highlighted several top federal priorities. As part of its comprehensive approach to communal safety, Agudath Israel emphasized the importance of both the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) and the Pray Safe Act.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program provides critical federal support to nonprofits facing elevated security risks, helping them obtain the equipment needed to protect their facilities. With shuls, schools, and Jewish organizations in New Jersey relying heavily on this program, Agudath Israel brought up challenges that New Jersey organizations are currently facing in trying to access those funds and emphasized to lawmakers the need for reliable access and sustained funding.

The delegation also discussed the Pray Safe Act, legislation that would direct federal agencies to collect – and help faith-based organizations and houses of worship to access – information on best practices, federal grants, and training programs to better safeguard and secure their religious facilities.

In additional advocacy efforts, the group pressed legislators on ensuring that New Jersey students can fully benefit from the new federal scholarship tax credit and underscored the urgent need to combat rising antisemitism as well as supporting the safety and security of Israel.

The group met with Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Andy Kim (D-NJ), as well as Representatives Herb Conaway (D-NJ-3), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5), Tom Kean (R-NJ-7), Rob Menendez (D-NJ-8), Chris Smith (D-NJ-4), and staff from the offices of Representatives Frank Pallone (D-NJ-6) and Nellie Pou (D-NJ-9).

