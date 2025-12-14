Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Pro-Israel Candidate José Antonio Kast, the Son of a Nazi Official, Wins Presidency in Chile

Presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, of the opposition Republican Party, and his wife Maria Pia Adriasola wave to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

José Antonio Kast, a far-right firebrand and vocal supporter of Israel, has secured the Chilean presidency after winning Sunday’s runoff election with 60% of the vote, marking a dramatic rightward turn for one of Latin America’s most politically polarized nations.

Kast, the son of a former Nazi officer, will succeed President Gabriel Boric, a progressive who made headlines for severing diplomatic ties with Israel in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks. The president-elect has long criticized Boric’s foreign policy as ideologically driven and “irresponsible,” vowing throughout his campaign to restore ties with Jerusalem and recalibrate Chile’s global posture.

“Chile’s foreign relations are too relevant to prioritize the whims of a president over the interests of the Nation,” Kast posted on X earlier this year, referencing Boric’s exclusion of Israel from a major air show.

Kast’s victory comes despite his uncompromising stance on Israel in a country with the largest Palestinian diaspora outside the Middle East. His rhetoric on the Hamas attack, Iran’s aggression, and Chile’s national security struck a chord with voters anxious about global instability and domestic unrest.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

HY’D: Second Chabad Shliach Murdered In Sydney Terror Attack Identified As Rabbi Yaakov HaLevi Levitin HY”D

🚨 CHANUKAH TERROR: SHOOTING ATTACK IN AUSTRALIA KILLS AT LEAST 16, INCLUDING TWO CHABAD SHLUCHIM

HY’D: Reuven Morrison Identified As Victim Of Sydney Chanukah Massacre

TRAGEDY: United Hatzalah Volunteer Chaimi Erlanger Killed In Tragic Traffic Accident

Jewish Activist In Sydney: “I Saw Children Falling, Scenes I Haven’t Seen Since Oct. 7”

TRAGEDY: After Four Days of Searches, Body of Missing Teen from Bnei Brak Found in Yarkon Stream

Israeli President Herzog Condemns Sydney Chanukah Terror Attack, Pledges Solidarity With Australian Jews [VIDEO]

“History Will Not Forgive Weakness”: Netanyahu Shreds Australia’s Government After Deadly Attack [VIDEO]

HY”D: Holocaust Survivor Alex Kleytman Killed in Sydney Chanukah Massacre as He Tried to Protect His Wife

Israeli Security Officials: “Iran Likely Behind Massacre Of Jews In Australia”