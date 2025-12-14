Once a Year, Something Extraordinary Happens at Machon Yerushalayim

For more than fifty years, Machon Yerushalayim has been doing something extraordinary: taking the world of classic Torah manuscripts, rare seforim, and complex texts, and making them come alive for the modern learner. Walk into almost any beis medrash today and you’ll find their influence on the shelves—editions that are clearer, texts restored from scattered manuscripts, volumes enriched with sources, indexes, and insights that open doors for both seasoned talmidei chachamim and everyday learners.

Now, in anticipation of its 16th annual sale, from 17 Kislev through 15 Teves (Dec. 7, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026), Machon Yerushalayim is once again offering Torah scholars around the world unparalleled access to world-renowned classics as well as rare texts. More than a sale, this is a celebration of Torah itself, a rare moment when masterpieces of Jewish scholarship become available at special prices.

The culmination of years of painstaking research, seforim published by Machon Yerushalayim enhance and enrich learning for talmidei chachamim, maggidei shiur, teachers, and anyone who appreciates and loves Torah study.

This Year’s Anticipated Releases

Shu”t HaRosh by Rabbi Asher ben Yechiel

A monumental, two-volume set and the latest milestone in the acclaimed Teshuvos HaRishonim project, this newly revised edition of Teshuvos HaRosh is based on original printings and manuscripts. In numerous places, the Machon’s meticulous work has yielded corrected readings that effectively reshape earlier versions of these teshuvos.

This landmark release includes:

• Newly added, groundbreaking teshuvos

• Important additions and textual improvements

• The essay Chozeh HaTenufah

• Extensive notes and carefully verified sources

• Insightful comments

• A comprehensive index

Seder Zemanim by Rabbi Yitzchok Isaac Chaver

A monumental halachic work on zmanim, now presented in a new and expanded edition prepared from the author’s original manuscript.

This masterful release includes:

• Comprehensive notes and source references

• Additional writings and teshuvos from the manuscript

• A sweeping introduction detailing the author’s life, background, and halachic methodology

Tzofnas Pane’ach, by Rabbi Yosef Rosen, the Rogatchover Gaon

The brilliance of the Rogatchover comes alive again in the fourth volume of his insights on the Rambam.

This edition offers:

• Comprehensive sources and references

• Additions and expanded discussions from his other writings and responsa

Sam Derech al HaTorah by Rabbi Simcha Zissel Broide, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron

A beautifully produced, six-volume set of penetrating essays and explanations on Torah and Rambam, complete with sources, notes and a detailed index.

Completing the series is an additional volume, Sam Derech Keser Torah-HaYashar VehaTov, on the transmission of Torah through the generations and the pursuit of what is right and good in creation, in Torah and in human conduct.

Stories Behind the Seforim

Behind every beautifully presented volume there is a story. Some manuscripts reached Machon Yerushalayim from private attics, basements, or estate sales; others survived fires and upheavals by open hashgachah pratis before being entrusted to the Machon. One remarkable example is the Shaarei Torah manuscript, whose first siman was miraculously recovered at the last moment from a forgotten envelope in a Judaica collection just before the sefer went to print.

On a recent trip to Cambridge University Library to examine original manuscripts of the Geonim and the Rambam as part of the Teshuvos HaGeonim project, one of the members of the team of editors described the experience as “holding history in our hands.” These encounters with the past fuel the Machon’s sense of mission: to rescue, restore, and present classic as well as rare Torah texts so that they can be studied and treasured in every beis medrash, classroom, and home.

Transforming Torah Learning

For five decades, Machon Yerushalayim has transformed Torah learning worldwide. With a team of over 150 talmidei chachamim, the Machon rescues forgotten manuscripts, restores corrupted texts, annotates classical works, and produces editions that are both aesthetically refined and meticulously accurate.

Each sefer published by Machon Yerushalayim represents years of research, hours of painstaking comparison and correction, and a deep partnership with Torah giants and leading scholars. Founded by Rabbi Yosef Buxbaum, zt”l, Machon Yerushalayim is committed to preserving mesorah with excellence and integrity.

The annual sale is an opportunity to own these important seforim at special prices while also participating in an endeavor that keeps Torah alive, vibrant, and accessible for generations.

As every year, this year’s sale features special prices on classic sets, new releases, and timeless masterpieces. Join us this year from 17 Kislev through 15 Teves (Dec. 7, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026) as we celebrate 16 years of publishing brilliance and the eternal beauty of Torah.

Don’t miss the chance to bring these treasured seforim into your home and beis medrash.

Explore the full collection and discover the Torah that awaits you this year.

