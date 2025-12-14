Antisemitic Shooting Targets Jewish Family Celebrating Chanukah in California [VIDEO]

Police are investigating an antisemitic incident targeting a Jewish family in Redlands, California, as a potential hate crime after a suspect drove past their home Friday night, shouted slurs, and opened fire with what authorities believe was an airsoft gun.

The family had just returned to their residence on the 1300 block of Magnolia Avenue when the shooting occurred, the Redlands Police Department said Sunday. No injuries or property damage were reported, and investigators found no shell casings at the scene. Home surveillance footage showed no muzzle flashes, leading police to conclude the weapon used was likely an airsoft handgun.

Still, the department said the family appeared to be deliberately targeted for their visible celebration of Chanukah.

“Unfortunately, Redlands is not immune to these hateful acts,” the department said. “The family was targeted because of the festive decorations set up outside their home.”

“This is another dangerous and despicable act of violence impacting the Jewish community in Southern California,” said David Englin of the Anti-Defamation League.

Mayor Mario Saucedo condemned the attack, calling for solidarity: “It is important to reaffirm our support of our community members, no matter their faith.”

