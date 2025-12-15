Advertise
10-Year-Old Girl Murdered By Sydney Terrorists Identified As Matilda Britvan

The youngest murdered victim of the Bondi Beach massacre on Sunday was identified as Matilda Britvan, who attended the Chanukah celebration with her parents, younger sister, and friends.

She was shot in the attack. She was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors fought unsuccessfully to save her life.

Her aunt Lina wrote on social media, “A great tragedy has happened to my family. My beloved niece Matilda was killed during a terrorist attack in Bondi beach. I don’t know how we survive such grief.”

Matilda’s parents immigrated to Australia from Ukraine in the 1990s. She was a student at the Harmony Russian school of Sydney.

Her language teacher, Irina Goodhew, wrote, “I was Matilda’s language teacher, and I knew her as a bright, joyful, and spirited child who brought light to everyone around her. Yesterday, while celebrating Hanukkah, her young life was tragically taken. Her memory will live on in our hearts.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

