Staunchly Pro-Israel Rep. Elise Stefanik Drops Out Of NY Governor’s Race; Trump Endorses Blakeman

President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman just one day after Rep. Elise Stefanik abruptly dropped out of the race.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called Blakeman “MAGA all the way” and said he has been with him “from the very beginning,” issuing his first formal endorsement since Stefanik’s withdrawal sent shockwaves through the GOP primary.

“Bruce Blakeman has my Complete and Total Endorsement of the ONCE GREAT STATE OF NEW YORK,” Trump wrote, adding that Blakeman “WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN” and predicting he would defeat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in November.

The endorsement immediately elevates Blakeman to the clear front-runner status among Republicans and appears designed to shut down further intraparty maneuvering following Stefanik’s exit. For weeks, Trump had spoken favorably about both Stefanik and Blakeman, fueling uncertainty about where he would ultimately land.

Blakeman responded by praising Trump’s record and aligning himself closely with the former president’s agenda.

“I am blessed and grateful to have the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,” Blakeman said in a statement. He credited Trump with lowering gas prices, reducing prescription drug costs, and strengthening border security, adding that Trump “loves New York” and that the two would work together to make the state “safe and affordable.”

The endorsement could also affect the calculations of other potential contenders. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), who had previously endorsed Stefanik, said after her withdrawal that he would take time before deciding his next move, leaving open the possibility of entering the race himself.

Trump’s backing of Blakeman, however, may deter further challenges and consolidate Republican support around the Nassau County executive as the party prepares for a high-stakes general election battle against Hochul.

Stefanik unexpectedly dropped her bid to become New York’s next governor Friday — and also said she would not be seeking re-election for Congress.

The high-profile Republican congresswoman said she wanted to avoid a potentially bruising and costly gubernatorial primary, clearing the way for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to become front-runner for the party’s nomination.

The jarring move shocked Stefanik’s allies, as the North Country rep had already held the endorsement of almost every one of the 62 county committee chairs and publicly attacked Blakeman immediately after he formally entered the race last week.

“While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this decision lightly for our family,” Stefanik posted on X Friday afternoon.

