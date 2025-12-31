Assistant Chief Charles A. Minch Promoted To NYPD Chief Of Brooklyn South; Honored By Clergy Leaders

Assistant Chief Charles A. Minch has officially been promoted to serve as the NYPD’s Chief of Patrol for Brooklyn South, assuming command of one of the department’s most significant and demanding patrol boroughs.

Chief Minch’s promotion follows years of dedicated service and leadership within the NYPD, where he has been widely respected for his commitment to public safety, operational excellence, and strong community partnerships throughout Brooklyn. Earlier in his career, Chief Minch served in Williamsburg’s NYPD 79th Precinct, where he developed close ties with the local community and earned deep respect among residents and civic leaders.

Chief Minch is well known for maintaining an excellent working relationship with Hatzolah, Shomrim, Chaverim, and all major leading Jewish organizations, regularly emphasizing cooperation, communication, and mutual trust between the NYPD and volunteer emergency and community safety groups.

To mark the occasion, Chief Minch was formally presented with an award by members of the NYPD Clergy Liaison group. Following the presentation, Chief Minch held a meeting with the clergy and community leaders who signed the award, thanking them personally and engaging in a meaningful discussion focused on strengthening cooperation between law enforcement and the community.

Those in attendance and signatories to the award included Rabbi Bernard Freilich, Rabbi Abe Friedman, Jacob Eisdorfer, Abe Liechtenstein, Richie Richter, Yehuda Eckstein and David Heskiel. The award recognizes Chief Minch’s well-deserved promotion and conveys blessings for protection, success, and health for him, his family, and the officers under his command.

The meeting was further honored by the attendance of Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer of NYPD Community Affairs, who addressed the gathering of leading NYPD liaisons and stressed the importance of continued partnership between the NYPD and faith-based and community leaders.

Community representatives praised Chief Minch’s accessibility and collaborative leadership style, expressing confidence that his tenure as Chief of Patrol for Brooklyn South will further enhance public safety and community trust.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)