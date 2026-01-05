Online Map Targeting Jewish and Israeli-Linked Businesses in Spain Taken Down

An online map identifying Jewish- and Israeli-linked businesses and institutions in Spain was taken offline this week after drawing an outcry from Spain’s Jewish community and advocacy groups, who warned that it echoed antisemitic practices from Europe’s past.

The project, known as “Barcelonaz,” appeared earlier this week on the French-hosted mapping platform GoGoCart. The site described itself as “a collaborative map of the Zionist economy in Barcelona” and listed more than 150 businesses, schools, and organizations that it labeled as “Zionist.”

Jewish organizations and anti-racism groups said the map amounted to the public identification and targeting of Jewish and Israel-affiliated entities, raising concerns about intimidation and potential harassment. Among those calling for its removal were Movement Against Intolerance and the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), which formally petitioned GoGoCart to take the site down.

By Friday afternoon, GoGoCart had removed the map. The platform has not publicly detailed its decision-making process, but advocacy groups said the takedown followed mounting pressure and condemnation.

The origins of the Barcelonaz project remain unclear, and investigations into who created and operated the site are ongoing. CAM said it is continuing to pursue accountability even after the map’s removal.

“While the website has now been taken down, investigations are ongoing, and CAM is fully mobilized to determine who is behind this initiative and ensure accountability,” said Shannon Seban, CAM’s director of European affairs.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)