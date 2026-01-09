NYC Flu Cases Show Early Decline but Remain at Very High Levels, Officials Say

Flu activity in New York City is beginning to show signs of declining, but transmission remains at very high levels, city health officials said Thursday, cautioning residents that the season is far from over.

Speaking at a press conference, New York City Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said recent data indicate a modest downturn in cases but warned against complacency.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Morse said. “This is not the time for New Yorkers to relax their efforts to protect themselves.”

According to the New York City Department of Health, more than 128,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for influenza so far this season—exceeding case totals reported at the same point in each of the past two flu seasons.

Officials said the virus continues to circulate widely across the city.

Health authorities emphasized that vaccination remains the most effective protection against severe illness. At the same time, city officials criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for recently revising its childhood vaccine schedule under the Trump administration, which reduced the number of vaccines recommended for children, including those protecting against influenza.

“In response to the CDC revised childhood vaccine schedule, we coordinated with New York State officials to send clear guidance to health care providers yesterday through the statewide health advisory network,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Eyssallenne.

Officials said one of the most concerning trends this season is a 6% decline in childhood flu vaccinations compared with the previous respiratory virus season.

Some residents reported that vaccination may have helped lessen the severity of illness.

Last month, New York City recorded its highest number of flu cases reported in a single week, according to health officials. They cautioned that it is still too early to determine whether the city has reached the peak of the season, noting that flu activity typically continues into May.

City health leaders urged residents—particularly parents, older adults, and those with underlying health conditions—to remain vigilant and consider vaccination as flu activity persists.

