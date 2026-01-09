Hatzalah Air Flies Home Israeli Wounded in Bondi Beach Chanukah Attack [PHOTOS]

An Israeli who was critically wounded in the Bondi Beach Chanukah attack in Australia was flown back to Israel on Friday in a long-range medical evacuation coordinated by Hatzolah Air.

The patient, described as a hero who was shot multiple times during the attack, had been receiving treatment in Australia before being cleared for transport. Hatzolah Air deployed its Gulfstream G550 aircraft, which was specially configured for critical care transport and staffed with six pilots, two specialized physicians, a nurse, and a paramedic, the organization told YWN.

The aircraft provided full intensive care unit–level treatment throughout the flight.

The mission involved an extended, multi-continent route. The aircraft first traveled approximately 40 hours from New York to Honolulu and onward to Australia. After the patient was stabilized and loaded in Sydney, the return flight proceeded from Australia to Bangkok and then to Israel.

The transport followed the December 14 attack at a Chanukah event near Bondi Beach in Sydney, which left 15 dead and dozens wounded and drew international attention and condemnation.

Hatzolah Air said the operation demonstrated its ability to carry out complex, long-distance medical evacuations under critical conditions. The organization specializes in emergency air transport for severely ill or injured patients worldwide and operates in coordination with local medical teams and governments.

Israeli officials said the patient was transferred upon arrival to a hospital in Israel for continued treatment and recovery.

