Tragedy In Argentina: Rosh Kollel’s Son Killed By Falling Tree

A tragedy occurred in the Chareidi kehilla of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday after a tree fell on Michoel Mordechai Habuba, 12, z’l.

He was evacuated to the hospital with a severe head injury. The kehilla held tefillos and davened for his refuah for many hours, but he R”L succumbed to his injuries several hours later.

The incident occurred at the summer camping site used by the Heichel HaTorah kehilla.

The niftar is the son of Rav David Habuba, the Rosh Kollel of the Chofetz Chaim kollel in Buenos Aires.

Askanim from the kehilla are currently engaged in efforts to prevent an autopsy.

The local police opened an investigation into the incident.

ת.נ.צ.ב.ה.

