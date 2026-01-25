IDF Commander: Country Preparing For U.S. Strike On Iran To Trigger Retaliation Against Israel

A senior Israeli military commander said Sunday that Israel is preparing for the possibility that a U.S. military strike on Iran could prompt Iranian retaliation against Israeli targets, as Washington continues to build up forces across the Middle East.

Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, head of the IDF’s Northern Command, told Israel’s Channel 12 that the military is on heightened alert amid growing speculation about where escalating U.S.-Iran tensions are headed.

“We don’t know where this is heading,” Milo said in remarks broadcast by the network. “We see the force buildup the Americans are carrying out, both in the Persian Gulf and throughout the Middle East.”

Milo said the IDF is preparing for a range of escalation scenarios, including the possibility that Iran could target Israel in response to U.S. military action.

“We are prepared and ready, so that if the U.S. decides to strike Iran, we understand it could affect Israel, with part of the Iranian response possibly reaching here,” he said.

Milo said Israeli forces are also closely monitoring whether Hezbollah could join a broader confrontation, raising the risk of a multi-front conflict involving Lebanon, Syria, and potentially other arenas.

“We are very alert, very prepared, and ready both in strong defense and in preparing offensive responses,” Milo said.

Milo also flagged a growing “extreme Sunni axis” in the region, singling out Turkey and Qatar as emerging challenges for Israel’s security environment.

Turning to Syria, Milo said the situation remains “challenging and complex,” citing concerns over what he described as “jihadist tendencies” among Syria’s leadership — an apparent reference to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s past ties to al-Qaeda.

“Therefore, we are now determined not to go backward… to continue a strong defense with full freedom of action in Syria,” Milo said.

U.S. officials have acknowledged that American forces and regional partners could face retaliation in the event of military action against Tehran. Israeli officials have similarly warned that Iran may seek to broaden any conflict by targeting U.S. allies, including Israel.

While Washington has not publicly confirmed plans for a strike on Iran, the visible buildup of U.S. naval and air assets has fueled speculation about potential military options under consideration.

