Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DEEP FREEZE AHEAD: Record-Breaking Storm Pounds NYC Area, Arctic Temperatures to Grip Region

Sunday’s monster storm was one for the history books, the biggest the New York City area has seen in years.

Central Park recorded more than 10 inches of snow and sleet, while parts of the Hudson Valley had more than 18 inches. Some in New Jersey saw more accumulation than expected.

The storm performed exceptionally close to forecasts: NYC got just over 10 inches of snow (though really, it’s more like 8.8 inches of snow and the rest is sleet), areas in northwest New Jersey got significantly more, while down the Jersey Shore got more freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon and evening.

The area now has the arctic chill to deal with for some time. Temperatures aren’t expected to top the freezing mark again until February, and lows will be in the single digits for much of the rest of the week.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

IDF Commander: Country Preparing For U.S. Strike On Iran To Trigger Retaliation Against Israel

“He’s Using Me”: Jewish Leaders Slam NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Planned Visit To Holocaust Survivor

IRAN STRIKE COMING? Israel Warns Foreign Airlines About Possible Airspace Closure This Coming Weekend

First Hearing Of Leftists Vs. Ben-Gvir Over Police Investigator Protected By A-G

At Least 5 Jews Were Murdered During Protests On Streets of Tehran

“Murderous Drivers:” In Dramatic Directive, Satmar Rebbe Bans Chassidim From Protests In Israel

30,000 Dead in Iran in 2 Days: “Where’s The Outrage? Where Are The Protests In Western Capitals?”

“Qatar’s Lobbyist:” Israel Is Furious At Witkoff Over Pressure to Open Rafah

GAZA: IDF Kills Two Teenage Terror Operatives Planting Explosives Near Israeli Troops

“I’M NOT ALLOWED TO TALK ABOUT IT”: Trump Says Secret “Discombobulator” Weapon Helped Capture Maduro