DEEP FREEZE AHEAD: Record-Breaking Storm Pounds NYC Area, Arctic Temperatures to Grip Region

Sunday’s monster storm was one for the history books, the biggest the New York City area has seen in years.

Central Park recorded more than 10 inches of snow and sleet, while parts of the Hudson Valley had more than 18 inches. Some in New Jersey saw more accumulation than expected.

The storm performed exceptionally close to forecasts: NYC got just over 10 inches of snow (though really, it’s more like 8.8 inches of snow and the rest is sleet), areas in northwest New Jersey got significantly more, while down the Jersey Shore got more freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon and evening.

The area now has the arctic chill to deal with for some time. Temperatures aren’t expected to top the freezing mark again until February, and lows will be in the single digits for much of the rest of the week.

