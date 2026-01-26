Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Amid New Security Affair: Unusual Statement by Shin Bet Chief’s Father

Rabbi Yosef Zini bestows the rank of Brigadier General on his son Dovid. (IDF spokesperson)

Amid recent reports about a new and explosive “security affair” in Israel currently under heavy censorship, Rabbi Yosef Zini, the father of Shin Bet chief David Zini, published a cryptic message on Monday.

“We have no doubt whatsoever that it’s all a blatant lie,” wrote Rabbi Zini. “Even if they produce a video or images supposedly proving it, there is no doubt that everything was fabricated in order to harm the ‘suspect’ and his family. Anyone who believes this story is complicit in the spilling of innocent blood.”

It should be noted that rumors are circulating that a suspect in the affair is one of the brothers of Shin Bet chief David Zini, who is a commander of a unit that operates in the Gaza Strip.

It should also be noted that from the moment Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Zini’s appointment, leftist elements launched an unprecedented campaign against Zini and his family members.

In a conversation with Olam Katan, Rabbi Zini later clarified: “This is a far more serious affair than the Force 100 (Sdei Teiman) case. Anyone with eyes understands that they want to overthrow the prime minister and harm the entire right wing.”

Rabbi Zini added, “It’s a bushah. Only yesterday, after many days, I was informed of the arrest of…”

Olam Katan added that “the full and exclusive interview with Rabbi Zini will be published when the gag order is lifted.”

i24News journalist Avishai Grinzaig noted that the affair is a “serious incident” but clarified that it is “less serious than initially thought.” He added, “David Zini will remain the head of the Shin Bet.”

Reports on Sunday said that a new “security affair” currently under investigation is expected to cause shockwaves among senior defense officials.

The details are under a gag order, but reports said that it concerns one of Israel’s main combat fronts in recent years, i.e., Gaza.

Reports on Monday said that the members of the security cabinet addressed the affair when it convened on Sunday evening, calling it a case of “suspected espionage within the IDF’s Southern Command.”

Minister Regev pressed Shin Bet chief David Zini for answers. Zini responded briefly: “It did not occur on my watch. I’ll examine the matter and report back with answers at the next meeting.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

IDF Commander: Country Preparing For U.S. Strike On Iran To Trigger Retaliation Against Israel

“He’s Using Me”: Jewish Leaders Slam NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Planned Visit To Holocaust Survivor

IRAN STRIKE COMING? Israel Warns Foreign Airlines About Possible Airspace Closure This Coming Weekend

First Hearing Of Leftists Vs. Ben-Gvir Over Police Investigator Protected By A-G

At Least 5 Jews Were Murdered During Protests On Streets of Tehran

“Murderous Drivers:” In Dramatic Directive, Satmar Rebbe Bans Chassidim From Protests In Israel

30,000 Dead in Iran in 2 Days: “Where’s The Outrage? Where Are The Protests In Western Capitals?”

“Qatar’s Lobbyist:” Israel Is Furious At Witkoff Over Pressure to Open Rafah

GAZA: IDF Kills Two Teenage Terror Operatives Planting Explosives Near Israeli Troops

“I’M NOT ALLOWED TO TALK ABOUT IT”: Trump Says Secret “Discombobulator” Weapon Helped Capture Maduro