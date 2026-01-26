Amid New Security Affair: Unusual Statement by Shin Bet Chief’s Father

Amid recent reports about a new and explosive “security affair” in Israel currently under heavy censorship, Rabbi Yosef Zini, the father of Shin Bet chief David Zini, published a cryptic message on Monday.

“We have no doubt whatsoever that it’s all a blatant lie,” wrote Rabbi Zini. “Even if they produce a video or images supposedly proving it, there is no doubt that everything was fabricated in order to harm the ‘suspect’ and his family. Anyone who believes this story is complicit in the spilling of innocent blood.”

It should be noted that rumors are circulating that a suspect in the affair is one of the brothers of Shin Bet chief David Zini, who is a commander of a unit that operates in the Gaza Strip.

It should also be noted that from the moment Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Zini’s appointment, leftist elements launched an unprecedented campaign against Zini and his family members.

In a conversation with Olam Katan, Rabbi Zini later clarified: “This is a far more serious affair than the Force 100 (Sdei Teiman) case. Anyone with eyes understands that they want to overthrow the prime minister and harm the entire right wing.”

Rabbi Zini added, “It’s a bushah. Only yesterday, after many days, I was informed of the arrest of…”

Olam Katan added that “the full and exclusive interview with Rabbi Zini will be published when the gag order is lifted.”

i24News journalist Avishai Grinzaig noted that the affair is a “serious incident” but clarified that it is “less serious than initially thought.” He added, “David Zini will remain the head of the Shin Bet.”

Reports on Sunday said that a new “security affair” currently under investigation is expected to cause shockwaves among senior defense officials.

The details are under a gag order, but reports said that it concerns one of Israel’s main combat fronts in recent years, i.e., Gaza.

Reports on Monday said that the members of the security cabinet addressed the affair when it convened on Sunday evening, calling it a case of “suspected espionage within the IDF’s Southern Command.”

Minister Regev pressed Shin Bet chief David Zini for answers. Zini responded briefly: “It did not occur on my watch. I’ll examine the matter and report back with answers at the next meeting.”

