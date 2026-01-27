MAILBAG: If You Went Out Today With Your Car In NYC, THIS LETTER IS ABOUT YOU

Dear YWN,

(and also Dear Me, because apparently I’m one of those people)

I am writing this letter to myself, and to every other genius who woke up this morning, looked outside at a city buried under snow, and still said the magic words:

“Eh, I’ll just drive.”

Friends, I learned the hard way, and I feel a moral obligation to save others from repeating my mistake.

In case you somehow missed it, there is nearly a foot of snow on the ground. Not “cute winter vibes” snow. Not “Instagram aesthetic” snow. Real, heavy, concrete-like, this-is-now-part-of-the-earth’s-crust snow.

So first, you spend three hours digging out your car. You sweat, you freeze, you question your life choices. Finally, you manage to get moving — usually to go somewhere that is not REALLY necessary, like “just to pick up one thing” or “I’ll just run a quick errand.” Famous last words.

Then comes Phase Two of the tragedy:

There are no parking spaces anywhere.

None. Zero. They have gone extinct. The only open spots are fictional, or exist in urban legends passed down from earlier generations.

And if — by some miracle — you actually manage to squeeze into a parking spot? Mazel tov. You now live there. Permanently. Because you are not getting out of that space without recruiting three strangers, one neighbor, and a guy named Moishy who just happened to walk by.

Which brings me to another important public service announcement:

Cardboard boxes are not traction.

They are not snow tires.

They are not magic.

They are garbage. Literally.

It is almost impressive that in the year 2026, people still believe that sliding a piece of soggy cardboard under their tires will somehow defeat physics.

Also, a reality check:

Do you see all that snow outside? Get comfortable with it. It is frozen solid and is not going anywhere for at least the next two weeks. We are in the coldest deep freeze the tri-state area has seen since 1961. This is no longer weather. This is a lifestyle.

And here’s the real shocker, so brace yourself:

Groceries make deliveries now.

Yes. Straight to your door. In 2026.

Wild technology. Truly groundbreaking.

Finally, a word about Chaveirim.

I am not a member, but I feel confident speaking on their behalf when I say: they are currently overloaded with calls from people who just need “a little push” out of a parking space so they can go absolutely nowhere important.

Emergencies? Yes.

Doctors? Of course.

Life-saving situations? 100%.

But “I was bored and wanted to drive around Brooklyn in a blizzard”?

That is not an emergency. That is a personality trait.

So please, for your sake and for everyone else’s:

Use seichal.

Only go out if you truly have no other option.

And if you’re already stuck — well, welcome to the club. We’ll be here a while.

Signed,

Another humbled New York driver who thought he was smarter than the snow.

Chaya S. – Brooklyn

