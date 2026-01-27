MAILBAG: If You Went Out Today With Your Car In NYC, THIS LETTER IS ABOUT YOU

Dear YWN,
(and also Dear Me, because apparently I’m one of those people)
I am writing this letter to myself, and to every other genius who woke up this morning, looked outside at a city buried under snow, and still said the magic words:
“Eh, I’ll just drive.”
Friends, I learned the hard way, and I feel a moral obligation to save others from repeating my mistake.
In case you somehow missed it, there is nearly a foot of snow on the ground. Not “cute winter vibes” snow. Not “Instagram aesthetic” snow. Real, heavy, concrete-like, this-is-now-part-of-the-earth’s-crust snow.
So first, you spend three hours digging out your car. You sweat, you freeze, you question your life choices. Finally, you manage to get moving — usually to go somewhere that is not REALLY necessary, like “just to pick up one thing” or “I’ll just run a quick errand.” Famous last words.
Then comes Phase Two of the tragedy:
There are no parking spaces anywhere.
None. Zero. They have gone extinct. The only open spots are fictional, or exist in urban legends passed down from earlier generations.
And if — by some miracle — you actually manage to squeeze into a parking spot? Mazel tov. You now live there. Permanently. Because you are not getting out of that space without recruiting three strangers, one neighbor, and a guy named Moishy who just happened to walk by.
Which brings me to another important public service announcement:
Cardboard boxes are not traction.
They are not snow tires.
They are not magic.
They are garbage. Literally.
It is almost impressive that in the year 2026, people still believe that sliding a piece of soggy cardboard under their tires will somehow defeat physics.
Also, a reality check:
Do you see all that snow outside? Get comfortable with it. It is frozen solid and is not going anywhere for at least the next two weeks. We are in the coldest deep freeze the tri-state area has seen since 1961. This is no longer weather. This is a lifestyle.
And here’s the real shocker, so brace yourself:
Groceries make deliveries now.
Yes. Straight to your door. In 2026.
Wild technology. Truly groundbreaking.
Finally, a word about Chaveirim.
I am not a member, but I feel confident speaking on their behalf when I say: they are currently overloaded with calls from people who just need “a little push” out of a parking space so they can go absolutely nowhere important.
Emergencies? Yes.
Doctors? Of course.
Life-saving situations? 100%.
But “I was bored and wanted to drive around Brooklyn in a blizzard”?
That is not an emergency. That is a personality trait.
So please, for your sake and for everyone else’s:
Use seichal.
Only go out if you truly have no other option.
And if you’re already stuck — well, welcome to the club. We’ll be here a while.
Signed,
Another humbled New York driver who thought he was smarter than the snow.
Chaya S. – Brooklyn
Not sure people have the luxury of abandoning their car for 2 weeks, most people are not out there driving to get a bagel. Some people take their kids to school and pick them up, some people still work and don’t want to stand outside 45 minutes waiting for a bus that won’t move either. Life has to get back to normal. Eventually more people will shovel out spaces when they’re sick of being stuck long enough. Until then park as best as you can and most likely you won’t get a ticket because they’re having the same problems
Sounds like someone that lives in Boca
Word to the wise find a car with all wheel drive
I just want to point out that just because you see someone who might be a friendly person doesn’t mean that they’re able to help you in the circumstance that you are in. I was actually walking through the snow today and a driver honked at me and told me that he’s stuck. I told him to call someone else because I’m not equipped to help him. He looked upset that I wasn’t able to help him but I just kept on walking.
I have to say this letter made me laugh! Git gezugt! I live BP together my Husband and six children and we do not own or lease a car. We walk and use Uber’s. It is much healthier and cost-effective. And there was no three hours spent ditching a car out of the snow. Good luck to all & hats off to chaveirim for doing an awesome job!
Not that this should be your primary reason for finally leaving NYC, but it should provide some food for thought. Many places outside of NYC got more snow than you, and they are not paralyzed until it melts in May.
Perhaps more New Yorkers should become aware that there is life outside of the big city, and it is time for people to honestly think about what is keeping them there.
And no, I am not advocating moving to Lakewood. That’s a whole other story…..
My Ford F-150 4×4 pickup truck is doing just fine. My husband’s Jeep Wangler 4WD with snow tires is also doing fine. It’s the morons with cars not made for winter snow that clog up the roadways, especially those sporty cars with rear-wheel-drive, or lightweight compacts, and vehicles with low ground clearance.