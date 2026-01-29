Coastal Storm Expected to Develop This Weekend, Bringing Snow and Strong Winds to East Coast

Forecasters say a powerful coastal storm is likely to develop off the Carolinas this weekend, bringing snow, strong winds and coastal flooding risks to parts of the East Coast, with the heaviest impacts expected in eastern North Carolina and along coastal areas farther north.

Meteorologists said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify Saturday as a potent upper-level disturbance moves south from Canada and interacts with coastal weather systems. Unlike last weekend’s storm, which traveled across much of the country, this system is forecast to form offshore and remain near the coast for much of its lifespan.

The offshore track means impacts will be more confined to coastal communities, with inland areas less likely to see significant effects.

Eastern North Carolina is expected to experience the most significant impacts on Saturday, while fringe effects could reach the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday. Forecasters said cold air will be locked in across much of the East Coast, increasing the likelihood that any precipitation in the Northeast will fall as snow.

In the tri-state area, coastal regions are expected to see the greatest effects. Eastern Long Island and the southern New Jersey Shore could receive moderate snowfall, while lighter snow is more likely for New York City, Nassau County and parts of central New Jersey. Areas farther inland are expected to see little to no accumulation.

The storm is also expected to generate northeast wind gusts exceeding 40 miles per hour along the coast, creating rough surf and increasing the risk of minor coastal flooding. The full snow moon on Sunday is expected to bring higher-than-normal tides, which could worsen any flooding.

Forecasters cautioned that the storm’s exact track remains the key uncertainty. A shift closer to the coast could lead to heavier snow totals and broader impacts inland, while a track farther offshore could significantly reduce snowfall or cause the region to miss the storm entirely.

Forecast confidence is increasing as the weekend approaches, but meteorologists said residents along the East Coast should continue to monitor updates in case of changes to the storm’s path and intensity.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)