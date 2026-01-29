Weathering the Storm — With the Acclaimed Kesher Nafshi Organization for Parents of Struggling Children

At a time when Klal Yisroel faces unprecedented challenges, with so many of our children being lost to the streets or worse R”L, one initiative has become a lifeline amidst the raging storm: Kesher Nafshi.

The organization, founded by R’ Gedalia Miller, has become the go-to for parents who find themselves in this impossible and gut-wrenching predicament. Kesher Nafshi equips them with perspective and guidance that helps them weather the storm with confidence. Instead of losing their child C”V, parents learn how to remain close, become a source of safety, and steer their child back ashore.

Kesher Nafshi creates inroads to reach these children by training the five pillars that surround a child’s world — Rabbanim, Mechanchim, parents, siblings, and mental health professionals. By empowering those within a child’s social and family circle, the devoted askanim at Kesher Nafshi have continued to save families and save lives, one at a time.

When such storms develop, the organization extends a hand with comprehensive support services, crisis Chinuch guidance, and innovative coping tools.

The offerings include the increasingly-popular Shabbatons that now regularly count hundreds of participants, tailored training programs, respite opportunities, support groups, immediate phone guidance and mentorship for parents, siblings, and caregivers, equipping them to face challenges with resilience and love. In the nine years since its founding, over 3,700 families around the globe benefited from one of these programs!

The costs of this mission are, of course, very prohibitive and the burden falls entirely on its leadership.

But the achrayus is one that belongs to all of Klal Yisroel, and there is no one who can say that they don’t have someone close to them that is dealing with a struggling child.

That is why Kesher Nafshi is turning to the community with a plea for help.

This week, Klal Yisroel will unite as one to support the Weathering the Storm initiative. Together, we will ensure that no child of ours is lost and that no family has to face this frightening storm alone.

Extend a hand!

