Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 WAR DRUMS: F-35 Fighter Jet Downs Iranian Drone as Gunboats Threaten American Tanker in Strait of Hormuz

This undated photo provided by the US Navy on April 13, 2022, shows USS Abraham Lincoln, front, and other warships sail in formation during a US-Japan bilateral exercise at the Sea of Japan. (US Navy via AP)

Tensions between Washington and Tehran are flaring after U.S. forces downed an Iranian drone near the USS Abraham Lincoln  aircraft carrier and Iranian gunboats reportedly threatened a U.S.-flagged tanker transiting one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, just days before expected diplomatic talks are set to take place.

U.S. officials told Reuters that the Navy shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone after it approached the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. The unmanned aircraft was destroyed by an F-35 stealth fighter jet operating from the carrier, according to the officials, in what they described as a defensive action amid heightened regional alert.

The incident came as a separate confrontation unfolded in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which a significant share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas must pass.

British maritime security firm Vanguard Tech said that a U.S.-flagged tanker, the Stena Imperative, was approached by six small armed boats belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps while transiting the strait roughly 16 nautical miles north of Oman’s coast.

According to Vanguard Tech, the gunboats hailed the tanker over radio and ordered its captain “to stop the engines and prepare to be boarded.” Instead, the vessel increased speed, maintained its course, and never entered Iranian territorial waters.

“The vessel is now being escorted by a U.S. warship,” the company said.

Tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the Imperative remained within Oman’s maritime economic zone as it continued toward Bahrain, where it is scheduled to arrive at the port of Sitrah on Feb. 5.

The British maritime security agency UKMTO confirmed an earlier report of the encounter, saying a merchant vessel had been “hailed on VHF by numerous small armed vessels,” ignored orders to stop, and “continued on its planned route.” UKMTO said authorities were investigating and warned all ships in the Strait of Hormuz to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.

Iran’s Fars news agency, which is closely linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, denied Vanguard Tech’s account, citing unnamed officials who claimed a vessel had been intercepted after entering Iranian waters without permission—a claim contradicted by publicly available tracking data.

The confrontation follows a week of sharp rhetoric from Tehran. A senior Revolutionary Guards official threatened last week to block passage through the Strait of Hormuz in the event of a U.S. attack, and the Guards held military exercises in the strategic waterway over the weekend.

The maritime incidents are unfolding against a broader backdrop of rising military pressure. At least 10 U.S. warships—including an aircraft carrier and at least five destroyers—were heading toward Iran’s coastal waters as of last week, a deployment President Donald Trump has described as an “armada,” though he has said he hopes it will not be used.

Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran over its violent crackdown on recent protests and its nuclear program. Speaking to CBS News last week, the president said he had already held conversations with Iranian officials and planned to have more.

“I told them two things,” Trump said. “No. 1, no nuclear. And No. 2, stop killing protesters. They’re killing them by the thousands.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

FRICTION? Israel Pushing US To Strike Iran, But Trump “Really Doesn’t Want To Do It”, New Report Says

Probe Into Ex-MAG Is Complete; Police Chief Withholds Findings From Attorney-General

Iran Says It Is Ready for “Fair” Talks With U.S. As Pressure Reaches Critical Point

Female Muslim Officer Appointed As IDF Arabic Spokesperson

Sydney Nurses Plead “Not Guilty” For Threatening To Harm Israeli Patients

Military Police Attempt To Arrest Ben Yeshivah In Jerusalem

“Humanitarian” Aid? Rockets & Mortar Shells Found Inside UNWRA Sacks In Southern Gaza

France Issues “Complicity In Genocide” Warrants Against Franco-Israeli Activists Over Gaza Aid Blockade

Abbas Sets First-Ever Election for PLO Council, Leaving Gaza and Hamas Outside

Israel Rejects PA Role in Gaza After Technocratic Panel Adopts Palestinian Authority’s Symbol