FBI Arrests “Key Participant” Behind Benghazi Attack; AG Bondi Slams Hillary Clinton [SEE VIDEO]

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that the FBI has arrested a “key participant” behind the 2012 Benghazi terror attack in Benghazi, Libya.

US Ambassador Christopher Stevens was killed in the September 11, 2012 attack along with State Department employee Sean Smith and Navy SEALs Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods are killed in the attack.

“We have never forgotten those heroes, and we have never stopped seeking justice for that crime against our nation,” Bondi said.

The man accused landed in the United States early this morning, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday morning.

The man, Zubayar Al-Bakoush, will face charges related to murder, terrorism, and arson, Bondi said.

Bakoush was charged eleven years ago, but the case remained sealed until his arrest Friday, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said. Her office will be leading the prosecution.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

