NYC Health Department Employee: “One Israeli Left In The World Is Too Many!”

Resurfaced social media posts from a veteran employee of New York City’s Health Department reveals calls for violence against Israelis and inflammatory remarks about Jews and Zionists.

The posts, uncovered by the watchdog group Canary Mission, were attributed to Achmat Akkad, a community coordinator who has worked for the city since 2017.

In one post on X from about a year ago, Akkad wrote: “1 Israeli left in this world would be one too many!”

In another post from November 2021, later deleted, he wrote: “Jews that don’t support apartheid are safe. Zionists aren’t!” according to screenshots preserved by the group.

The resurfacing of the comments has intensified controversy already surrounding the Health Department under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose administration has already been criticized in recent weeks over allegations that staff used public resources to host meetings accusing Israel of genocide.

Those earlier claims triggered calls for city and federal investigations. The discovery of Akkad’s posts has added fuel to an already volatile debate.

According to Canary Mission, Akkad made multiple statements over several years criticizing Israel in extreme terms.

In one post, he wrote that Israel “exists by sacrificing the blood of Black and brown people as an offering to white supremacy.”

In another, he accused “Zionists” of being behind global political instability, restrictions on free speech, wars in the Middle East and North Africa, and increased police power.

The posts were shared under Akkad’s handle, @AchmatX, which has since been suspended. As a result, the statements cannot be independently verified, though screenshots continue to circulate online.

Akkad confirmed that he works for the Health Department and that he operated the account. He declined to comment further.

On social media, he had previously referred to himself as the “US Ambassador to Harlem.”

Neither the Health Department nor Mayor Mamdani’s office has commented publicly on the controversy. Acting Health Commissioner Michelle Morse also declined to respond to inquiries.

Akkad was first employed by the city in 2015 as a community associate under then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, before joining the Health Department two years later. He currently earns about $65,000 annually, according to public records.

“If this is who gets elevated into city government, what does that say about the leadership elevating him?” Canary Mission said in a statement. “New Yorkers should be outraged.”

