NYC: Mamdani Plans To Take A Wrecking Ball To NYPD’s Budget, Slash Hiring

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani answers a question from media after a press conference with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is proposing reductions to the NYPD as a key cost-saving measure as his administration looks to rein in spending amid what he describes as a historic budget crisis.

Mamdani has moved to cancel a series of executive orders signed by his predecessor, Eric Adams. Among the canceled initiatives was a plan to significantly expand the NYPD’s ranks by adding 300 officers in July 2026, expand to 2,500 additional officers by July 2027, and reach an annual increase of 5,000 officers by July 2028. The plan would have pushed the force to roughly 40,000 officers.

Mamdani’s approach caps staffing closer to the current level of about 35,000.

His preliminary fiscal year 2027 budget also emphasizes reducing vacancies across city agencies, a move that could further limit funding for unfilled NYPD positions. Gothamist reported that the proposal includes a $22 million cut to the department’s $6.4 billion budget next year.

“We inherited a historic budget gap,” Mamdani said, claiming he had reduced the deficit from $12 billion to $5.4 billion. “But there is still a significant chasm.”

“I know that for those who have watched budget after budget, it is tempting to assume that we are engaging in the same dance as our predecessors,” he added. “Let me assure you, nothing about this is typical.”

Mamdani outlined two potential paths to balancing the city’s finances, framing one as fairer and more sustainable.

“There are two paths to bridge this gap,” he said. “The first is… raising taxes on the richest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations.”

If state lawmakers do not approve such increases, Mamdani warned, the city may be forced to pursue what he called a more harmful alternative.

“We would have to raise property taxes,” he said. “We would also be forced to raid our reserves.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

