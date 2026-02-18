13-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Setting Woman’s Hair On Fire Aboard Netanya Bus [VIDEO]

Police in Netanya have arrested a 13-year-old boy after he was filmed setting a woman’s hair on fire aboard a public bus.

According to police, officers located and detained the suspect shortly after video footage of the attack began circulating online.

The clip shows the boy standing in the bus aisle as he quietly brings a lighter close to the hair of a seated woman. After flicking the lighter, the teenager appears to act surprised and calls attention to the flames he had ignited, as if unaware of how the fire started. Moments later, another passenger who witnessed the incident rushed to help the woman and extinguish the blaze.

Authorities said the woman was not seriously injured.

Police said the act was deliberate and said the video played a key role in identifying and locating the suspect.

“The suspect was arrested shortly after the footage surfaced,” police said in a statement.

The teen was brought before a court on Wednesday for a remand hearing. A judge ordered that he remain in custody for an additional three days while investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Officials have not disclosed a possible motive and said the investigation is ongoing.

