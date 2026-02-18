Advertise
BOMB CYCLONE: New York Braces As Forecast Warns of Another Potentially Major Snowstorm

Forecasters are warning that a powerful winter system could slam New York City this weekend, raising the possibility of another major snowstorm just weeks after the region was buried by heavy snowfall.

Meteorologists say a developing “bomb cyclone” — a rapidly intensifying storm system — could form along the East Coast and track close enough to bring significant snow to the city by Sunday evening.

According to AccuWeather, the storm’s impact will depend heavily on its path and strength as it moves north.

“If a nor’easter strengthens near the coastline on a northern track, the Big Apple could be hit by a massive snow dump,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

DaSilva said the most likely scenario is that the system intensifies farther south or east, limiting snowfall in the city to a few inches. But he cautioned that the range of possible outcomes remains wide.

“Anywhere between zero and a foot is possible,” he said.

In a worst-case scenario, forecasters say New York could see between 6 and 12 inches of snow, rivaling the Jan. 25 storm that dropped more than 11 inches in Central Park.

In addition to heavy snow, the storm could bring winds of up to 40 miles per hour, raising concerns about power outages, travel disruptions, and dangerous road conditions. If the system strengthens as projected, it would likely move out of the region by Monday afternoon.

“It would absolutely be a very messy Monday morning commute,” DaSilva said.

Forecasters expect to gain a clearer picture of the storm’s track and intensity on Thursday as more data becomes available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

