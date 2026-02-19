Israel On Maximum Alert: Rescue Services and Home Front Command Ordered to Prepare for War

Israel is on high alert as it braces for the possibility of a wider conflict with Iran in the wake of potential large-scale U.S. strikes on targets across the country.

Discussions have been held at all levels in Israel regarding the possibility that President Donald Trump will give the “green light” for an attack on the Islamic Republic. Israel believes that Trump’s decision on striking Iran is imminent, Channel 12 News reported.

“Timelines are shortening,” senior Israeli officials said. “At the military readiness level, that’s clearly the case. Ultimately, one person will decide.”

Senior defense and political officials assess a high likelihood of Iran launching long-range missiles at Israel if Trump indeed orders a major attack.

Therefore, rescue organizations and the Home Front Command have been instructed to prepare for war. Security bodies have raised their alert levels, and the defense establishment is operating on high alert.

Kan News reported that Israel will receive several days’ advance warning before any US strike on Iran, with Washington committing not to catch Jerusalem off-guard. According to the report, coordination between Washington and Jerusalem is tightening, and a joint strike is possible.

U.S. officials told Reuters overnight that the U.S. military is preparing for the possibility of prolonged military operations against Iran lasting weeks if Trump authorizes an attack.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)