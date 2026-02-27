Advertise
🚨 President Trump Says He Is “Not Happy” With Iran Negotiations, But Has Not Decided on Strike

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is unhappywith the way negotiations with Iran are proceeding but added that he has not made a final decision on whether to authorize a military strike.

“I’m not happy with the fact that they’re not willing to give us what we have to have. So I’m not thrilled with that,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens, we’re talking later. We’ll have some additional talks today. But, no, I’m not happy with the way they’re going.”

The president did not provide further details about the substance of the negotiations but indicated that additional discussions were scheduled for later in the day.

When asked whether he had made a final decision on striking Iran, Trump said he had not.

In response to a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy about the possibility that a U.S. strike could lead to a long-term conflict in the Middle East, Trump acknowledged there are risks associated with war.

“I guess you could say there’s always a risk,” Trump said. “You know, when there’s war, there’s a risk in anything both good and bad.”

During his remarks, Trump referenced actions taken during his first and second terms, including the 2020 U.S. strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Trump also mentioned an operation carried out last summer known as Operation Midnight Hammer. He said that “everything’s worked out” so far with respect to those actions.

No additional details about the negotiations or potential military action were provided.

