INTERNAL RIFT: Iran Recalled Negotiators From U.S. Talks After Dispute

Iran has recalled its negotiating team from talks with the United States in Islamabad following internal divisions, according to Iran International.

Sources say disagreements within the delegation—particularly over flexibility shown by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi—sparked backlash from senior officials, including Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr.

Zolghadr reportedly accused the team of exceeding its mandate and submitted a critical report to top leadership and IRGC commanders, prompting orders for the delegation to return to Tehran.

The dispute comes amid growing frustration within Iran’s leadership, with President Massoud Pezeshkian said to be increasingly dissatisfied with the ongoing deadlock.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)