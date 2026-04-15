CENTCOM: US Blockade of Iran Holds Through First 24 Hours; 6 Ships Ordered to Turn Back

The U.S. naval blockade of Iran’s ports and coastal waters held through its first full day of operation, with no ships breaching the cordon and six merchant vessels complying with orders to turn around, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

Central Command, providing its first detailed accounting of the day-old effort, said more than 10,000 military personnel, more than a dozen warships, and dozens of aircraft were enforcing the blockade, which President Trump ordered Monday after weekend peace talks in Pakistan collapsed without an agreement.

“During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade and six merchant vessels complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

The blockade covers all Iranian ports along the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman and applies to vessels of all nations, the military said. Ships crossing without authorization are “subject to interception, diversion, and capture,” according to a notice sent to seafarers Monday. Humanitarian shipments — including food, medicine, and other essential goods — are permitted through, subject to inspection.

The closure of one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints sent oil prices back above $100 a barrel. The strait carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies, and the blockade has added significant uncertainty to how commercial shipping will navigate the region in the days ahead.

Trump announced the measure following the breakdown of talks between Vice President JD Vance and Iranian leaders in Islamabad, where the U.S. had sought an “affirmative commitment” from Iran that it would not pursue nuclear weapons, a commitment Iran declined to make. The war between the two countries has now stretched into its seventh week.

Despite the standoff, administration officials signaled Tuesday that diplomacy has not been abandoned. A senior Trump official told Fox News that Iran was “really fearful” the blockade would strangle its economy, and that “all the ingredients for a deal” were in place, even if an agreement had not yet been reached. Trump separately told the New York Post that a second round of negotiations could resume in Islamabad within days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)