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TRAGEDY IN THE FIVE TOWNS: R’ Moshe (Moe) Kreindler Z”L Is Niftar After Devastating Crash

A heartbreaking tragedy has struck the Five Towns community with the petirah of R’ Moshe (Moe) Kreindler Z”L, a 39-year-old father from North Woodmere, who succumbed this morning to injuries sustained in a horrific crash last month.

As YWN reported, R’ Moe Kreindler A”H, a dedicated Chaveirim volunteer, was involved in a serious accident on March 19 at the intersection of Branch Blvd and University Street. He was heavily entrapped in the vehicle and required extrication by fire department rescue crews before being transported by Hatzolah to the hospital in critical condition.

Despite weeks of tefillos and hopes for recovery, he was niftar from his injuries. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

The levaya will take place at 1:00 PM at Bais Tefilah of Inwood, located at 259 Doughty Blvd.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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