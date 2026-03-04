Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

China Factory Activity Contracts for Second Month as Domestic Demand Remains Weak

FILE - Workers labor at a ceramic ware factory, in Handan in north China's Hebei province on Nov. 4, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP, File)

China’s factory activity shrank for a second month in February, though lower U.S. tariffs could bring about a small boost in the coming weeks.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index, or PMI, slipped to 49 from 49.3 in January, a four-month low, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday. The figure from its monthly survey of factory managers is measured on a scale of 0 to 100 and indicates contraction when it is below 50.

December’s manufacturing PMI reading of 50.1 broke China’s eight consecutive months of contraction, but its recent return to negative territory signals more weakness in manufacturing especially under sluggish domestic consumption and demand.

Huo Lihui, a National Bureau of Statistics chief statistician, attributed the weaker data in a statement to seasonal factors including the Lunar New Year holiday, which lasted for nine days in mid-February this year.

A separate private sector PMI survey by Chinese credit research and analysis company RatingDog also released Wednesday appeared more upbeat, with a February PMI reading of 52.1, up from 50.3 in January, remaining in the expansion territory and the sharpest expansion since December 2020. The private survey typically better reflect trends among smaller and more export-focused private companies.

Overseas demand has rebounded in February and was strong, said Yao Yu, founder of RatingDog, in a note, and new export orders have grown notably.

“The mixed bag of manufacturing PMI data suggests a similar trajectory to what we observed in 2025,” said Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank, in a research note. “Resilient external demand (is) continuing to drive growth, while domestic demand has been disappointingly soft.”

The Supreme Court ruling last month against Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, which resulted in the reduction in U.S. tariffs globally including for China, is also likely to provide a “small boost” to exports and manufacturing activity over the coming months, said Zichun Huang, a China economist at Capital Economics, in a recent note.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in April, which could bring about an extended trade truce between the two countries, could also be positive news for Chinese manufacturers.

China’s domestic demand weakness, however, is likely expected to continue to be a problem, analysts said, as a prolonged real estate sector downturn dragged on consumption and investment.

This week, China is set to unveil its economic growth target at its annual national congress that begins Thursday, with economists expecting a growth target of 4.5% or above.

The congress, which lasts for around a week, will also approve Beijing’s five-year policy blueprint for 2026-2030, with an expected focus on areas such as boosting technological advancements and self-reliance.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

U.S., Israel Near ‘Uncontested’ Control of Iranian Airspace as Air War Intensifies, Hegseth Says

U.S. Says Iranian Missile and Drone Attacks Have Plummeted 86% As Strikes Push Deeper Into Iran

IDF Planning Thousands More Strikes In Coming Weeks As Iran War Enters Next Phase

U.S. Has Hit Nearly 2,000 Targets in Iran as Massive Air Campaign Expands, CENTCOM Chief Says

Netanyahu Alerted Trump to Khamenei Meeting, Triggering Strike That “Changed the Middle East”

How The U.S. And Israel Are Splitting The Battlefield As Joint War With Iran Intensifies

Israeli F-35 Downs Iranian Jet in First Dogfight of the War as Allied Air Superiority Expands

Israel Prepares For Prolonged War: Expected To Last Until Pesach

Iran Boasted It Could Build 11 Nuclear Bombs in U.S. Talks, Trump Envoy Claims

THE NEW HAMAN: Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Chosen as Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Father’s Death