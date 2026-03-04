Advertise
New Jersey Assemblyman Rabbi Avi Schnall Appointed COO Of Agudath Israel Of America

In a message released on Wednesday evening, Agudah Chairman Mr. Sol Werdiger announced that Assemblyman Avi Schnall has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Agudath Israel of America.

“Avi is a longtime employee of Agudas Yisroel, an effective advocate for both his home state of New Jersey as [previously] the state director, and more recently for yeshiva children across the country as our Director of Federal Education Affairs in Washington, D.C.,” Mr. Werdiger said.

“Avi also has the Agudah in his DNA as the grandson of the beloved, longtime Agudah activist Mr. Zloitchy Gluck z”l. Avi’s infectious enthusiasm, his dedication to Klal Yisroel, and his ability to form personal connections and relationships, will certainly serve him in good stead as he moves forward on this more important national role in Agudas Yisroel,” Mr. Werdiger added.

As COO, Assemblyman Schnall will take responsibility for the day-to-day operations for Agudath Israel of America.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

