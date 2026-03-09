Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Antisemitism In Belgium: Powerful Blast Damages Shul In Liège

Police work in a secured area after a blast outside a synagogue, in Liege, Belgium, March 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)

A shul in Liège in eastern Belgium was damaged in an explosion in the predawn hours of Monday morning, the police said.

No one was injured in the incident. The powerful blast shattered the windows at the front of the shul, along with those of the buildings across the street.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police’s counter-terrorism unit and the street has been closed off. Security checkpoints have also been set up in the area.

Liège Mayor Willy Demeyer called the act “an extremely violent act of antisemitism.”

“There can be no question of importing external conflicts into our city,” he said in an interview with a local media outlet.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

How Fighter Pilots Stay Awake for 40 Hours: The Drug Helping Israeli Aircrews Endure Long Combat Missions

“Free Palestine!”: Man Pleads Guilty To Antisemitic Hate Crime In Bottle-Throwing Attack On Manhattan’s Upper West Side

IT’S OFFICIAL: Iran Names Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader After Israeli Airstrike Killed His Father

IDF Pounds More Than 400 Targets Across Iran, Destroys Rare F-14 Fighter Jets in Sweeping Airstrikes

MAILBAG: Attention Americans In Israel: There’s A Hidden Danger At Missile/Shrapnel Impact Sites

Feds Investigating ISIS Links After NYPD Confirms Real Bombs Thrown at NYC Mayor’s Residence in Foiled Terror Plot

Report: Iran Has Hit Several Radars That Underpin U.S. Missile Defenses

NEIS IN LOD: Minutes After Children’s Baths, Missile Fragment Penetrates Home

NYC Mayor Mamdani Attends Friday Prayers At Mosque That Laments Death Of Iran’s Khamenei

Seminary Letter Warns Against Travel Through Egypt; Travel Agents Tell YWN No Such Incidents Reported