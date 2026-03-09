Antisemitism In Belgium: Powerful Blast Damages Shul In Liège

A shul in Liège in eastern Belgium was damaged in an explosion in the predawn hours of Monday morning, the police said.

No one was injured in the incident. The powerful blast shattered the windows at the front of the shul, along with those of the buildings across the street.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police’s counter-terrorism unit and the street has been closed off. Security checkpoints have also been set up in the area.

Liège Mayor Willy Demeyer called the act “an extremely violent act of antisemitism.”

“There can be no question of importing external conflicts into our city,” he said in an interview with a local media outlet.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)