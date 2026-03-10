Report: American Hostage Feared Missing From Iran’s Evin Prison Now Believed To Be Back Inside Facility

New information indicates that American hostage Kamran Hekmati, who was briefly feared missing from Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, is now believed to still be inside the facility.

The hostage negotiation team working with Hekmati’s family told Fox News that they now believe he is at Evin Prison, where he has been wrongfully detained since May of last year.

Earlier Tuesday, Hekmati’s family and representatives said they believed he was no longer at the prison and that his whereabouts were unknown as Operation Epic Fury entered its eleventh day.

According to the negotiating team, updated information now suggests Hekmati remains at the prison.

Hekmati, a 70-year-old resident of Great Neck, New York, is a Persian Jew and a dual American-Iranian citizen. Though he left Iran following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, he had traveled back to visit family several times without incident.

However, during a trip in May 2025, Iranian authorities stopped him at the airport, confiscated his passport, and barred him from leaving the country.

He was later charged under an Iranian law that criminalizes visits to Israel within the previous decade. Hekmati’s family maintains that his last visit to Israel took place approximately 13 years ago, when he traveled there to attend his son’s Bar Mitzvah.

At least six Americans are believed to be wrongfully detained by the Iranian regime. Their status during the ongoing conflict — known as Operation Epic Fury — remains largely unclear.

