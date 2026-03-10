Advertise
Javier Milei Among Honorees At Algemeiner J100 Gala Celebrating Influential Figures In Jewish Life [PHOTOS]

Argentine President Javier Milei attended the Algemeiner J100 Gala’s 12th annual dinner last night in Manhattan, alongside prominent Jewish leaders, policymakers, media figures, and supporters of Israel and the global Jewish community.

The event, held at Capitale in New York City, celebrates the J100 list honoring 100 individuals who made a significant positive impact on Jewish life worldwide.

This year’s honorees included President Javier Milei, investor Boaz Weinstein, and musician and activist David Draiman.

  1. Algemeiner aims to be a right wing Jewish Forward (the Yiddish Forverts).

    This is the publication that YY Jacobson is the publisher.

