MAMDANISTAN: Guest at Mayor Mamdani’s Iftar Event Flashes ‘ISIS Salute’ Day After Terror Suspect Did Same

New York City is facing a new wave of controversy surrounding Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani after a viral social media post highlighted a guest at his recent Ramadan iftar event making a gesture widely associated with ISIS extremism.

The image, which circulated widely on social media, shows a guest at Mamdani’s March 11 iftar celebration at City Hall raising a single index finger — a gesture that has been used by ISIS supporters.

The post, shared by X user Jason Jones on March 12, quickly went viral, drawing millions of views and sparking heated debate online.

The image was juxtaposed with a photograph of 18-year-old Emir Balat, a Pennsylvania resident arrested earlier this week and charged with plotting an ISIS-inspired bombing attack targeting protests in New York City. Balat was photographed making the same raised-finger gesture.

“Why is no one calling him out on this?” Jones wrote in the post, prompting a flurry of reactions across social media. Some commenters accused Mamdani of associating with extremists, while others defended the gesture as a common Islamic religious symbol used in prayer.

A video circulating online from the iftar gathering shows attendees participating in prayers inside a room decorated with American and New York City flags. Guests are seen praying on the floor, sharing meals, and reciting supplications. At one point, a participant raises his index finger skyward while chanting “Allahu Akbar.”

Supporters say the footage reflects a routine religious moment during Ramadan, while critics argue the symbolism is troubling, particularly in a government building.

The controversy comes just days after an ISIS-inspired terror plot was uncovered near Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence.

Authorities say two Pennsylvania men, Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, allegedly threw improvised explosive devices toward police and anti-Islam protesters during a demonstration outside the mansion on March 7. Investigators say the suspects were inspired by ISIS propaganda and attempted to carry out an attack designed to cause mass casualties.

The devices failed to fully detonate, but the incident has heightened security concerns in New York City.

Mayor Mamdani condemned the attack as a “heinous act of terrorism” but faced criticism from some Republican officials and Jewish community leaders for not specifically referring to the attack as “radical Islamic terrorism.”

During a press conference with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Mamdani also denounced anti-Muslim protesters who had gathered near the residence, calling their actions “despicable and Islamophobic.”

The mayor has also drawn criticism for hosting Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at an iftar dinner at Gracie Mansion shortly after the attempted bombing. Khalil, a Columbia University student, was recently detained by federal immigration authorities over alleged ties to pro-Hamas activism and calls to “globalize the intifada.”

Mamdani has defended his actions, saying that extremism of any kind will not be tolerated while emphasizing that Muslim New Yorkers should feel proud of their faith.

City officials have not yet issued a statement addressing the specific incident at the City Hall iftar event.

