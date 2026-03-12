Advertise
Poland Foils Suspected Iranian Cyberattack Targeting Nuclear Research Center

Polish authorities say they have thwarted a cyberattack targeting the country’s National Centre for Nuclear Research and are investigating indications that Iran may be behind the attempt.

According to Reuters, Poland’s Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski said the attack occurred in recent days but was successfully stopped before any damage was done.

“The attack may not have been on a huge scale, but there was an attempt to break through the security that was stopped. Appropriate services are already working,” Gawkowski told broadcaster TVN24+.

Officials say early findings suggest the attack may have originated from Iran.

“The first identifications of the entry vectors, meaning the places from which the center was attacked, are related to Iran,” Gawkowski said.

He added that investigators are continuing to analyze the evidence.

“When there is final information and the services will check it, we will verify it, but there are many indications that it took place on the territory of Iran,” he said.

The National Centre for Nuclear Research conducts research in nuclear energy, subatomic physics, and other advanced scientific fields.

