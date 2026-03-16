Chasunah of Grandchildren Of Bobov-45 Rebbe [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Thousands participated in the Chasunah of two grandchildren of the Bobov-45 Rebbe.

The chosson, Naftali Tzvi, is the son of HaRav Yechezkel, a maggid shiur in the yeshiva, and the son-in-law of HaRav Alter Eliezer Horowitz, rov of the Bais Medrash Kedushas Yom Tov Satmar, son of HaRav Yisroel Yaakov Yukel Horowitz, Av Beis Din of Zalizsha, and son-in-law of HaRav Yitzchak Elazar Moskowitz, Av Beis Din of Shotz.

The kallah is the daughter of HaRav Chaim Ben Tzion, a maggid shiur in the mesivta, son of the Bobov–45 Rebbe, and the son-in-law of HaRav Yitzchak Tuvia Rubin z”l.

Photos: Avrumi Blum and Hillel L”S

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)