Israel Blows Up Ayatollah Khamenei’s Aircraft in Strike at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport

The IDF says it has dealt another blow to Iran’s leadership and military infrastructure, destroying the official aircraft used by the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a precision airstrike at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport.

The aircraft served as a critical logistical tool for the regime, transporting senior officials and military personnel while facilitating coordination with Iran’s network of regional allies.

“The aircraft was used by Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Iranian terror regime, additional senior officials and Iranian military personnel to advance military procurement and to manage coordination with axis countries,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The dismantling of the aircraft disrupts the Iranian regime leadership’s coordination capabilities with axis countries, its military force build-up efforts and its ability to rehabilitate its capabilities,” the statement said.

Israeli forces reported striking more than 200 targets across Iran on Sunday alone. Those targets included command centers, air-defense systems, and weapons storage and production facilities believed to be tied to Iran’s missile and drone programs.

“The IDF continues to degrade the ballistic missile array and the defense systems of the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran,” the military said.

In western Iran, Israeli aircraft targeted and killed members of a drone launch unit preparing unmanned aerial vehicles for attacks.

The IDF released video footage showing the strike, saying Israeli aircraft identified the operatives through real-time intelligence before attacking as they attempted to flee the site.

Earlier in the day, Israeli jets carried out additional strikes near Hamedan in western Iran, hitting several key headquarters belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its Basij paramilitary militia.

“These headquarters served the regime’s bodies to manage ongoing activities and to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and additional countries across the Middle East,” the IDF said.

The military also released footage of its F-35I “Adir” stealth fighters heading toward Iranian targets.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Israel’s campaign against Iranian military capabilities will continue.

“We have an orderly, well-planned combat strategy,” Defrin said during a briefing. “We have thousands more targets in Iran and we generate additional targets every day.”

“The regime is already weakened,” he said. “We continue to weaken it more and more each day. The entire IDF is prepared and determined to complete the mission and remove the threats facing the State of Israel.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)