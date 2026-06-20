LONDON: Petira Of HaRav Yitzchak Meir Hertz Zt”l, Veteran Lubavitcher Rov and Rosh Yeshiva, Nifter at 88

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Yitzchak Meir Hertz zt”l, longtime Rosh Yeshiva of Tomchei Temimim in Golders Green and one of the senior Lubavitcher rabbanim in England. Rav Hertz was niftar just hours before Shabbos at the age of 88.

A beloved and revered figure to thousands of talmidim over decades, Rav Hertz also served as a member of the Beis Din of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations in London. He was the brother-in-law of yblch”t HaGaon Rav Yehuda Silman, Av Beis Din of Bnei Brak.

Rav Hertz was born on the 4th of Iyar 5698 (1938) in Tel Aviv to HaGaon HaChassid Rav Gedalia Hertz zt”l, a talmid of Tomchei Temimim in Warsaw and of HaGaon Rav Shimon Shkop zt”l. In his youth he absorbed both Torah and Chassidus, and in 1956 traveled to New York, where he learned among the Lubavitcher chassidim and developed close relationships with prominent Torah figures of the generation.

In 1961 he married Rebbetzin Rivka Wilhelm, daughter of HaGaon HaChassid Rav Chaim Dovid Wilhelm zt”l. Following his marriage, he served as a maggid shiur in a Gur yeshiva in Crown Heights. Several years later, he was chosen by the Lubavitcher Rebbe zt”l to serve as a shaliach in England. Before his departure in 1966, a special farewell gathering was held in New York, during which the Rebbe briefly emerged and observed the participants.

Upon arriving in London, Rav Hertz immediately immersed himself in chinuch and kiruv. He established and led a boys’ secondary school and later, in 1982, founded Yeshiva Gedolah Lubavitch London, known formally as Tomchei Temimim. He remained at its helm until his final day, shaping generations of talmidim and building one of the most influential Torah institutions in England.

A notable episode in his life occurred after he completed studies for dayanus. When he asked the Rebbe whether he should pursue rabbinical court work or continue in chinuch, the Rebbe responded that he should never abandon education, explaining that chinuch is like planting a tree that continues producing fruits and generations of fruits until the coming of Moshiach.

In 1974, Rav Hertz established the Kingsley Way Lubavitch community in London and served as its rov for more than five decades. He later became a dayan in the London beis din of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations and was recognized as one of the city’s foremost rabbinic authorities. He also served on the Council of European Rabbis and the Vaad Rabbonei Lubavitch.

He is survived by a distinguished family of rabbanim, shluchim, and mechanchim continuing his legacy throughout the world, including sons and sons-in-law serving in Brooklyn, Chicago, Belgium, England, Monsey, and beyond.

The levayah will take place on Sunday in Yerushalayim.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)