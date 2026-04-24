Mamdani Set to Veto School Buffer Zone Bill, Sparking Concern in Jewish Community

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to issue his first veto, blocking a City Council bill that would have created protest-free buffer zones around schools across the city. The measure was backed by many in the Jewish community amid ongoing concerns over demonstrations near Jewish schools and yeshivos.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Councilman Eric Dinowitz, passed the City Council last month by a 30-19 margin. It would have established no-protest zones outside schools. A separate bill creating similar buffer zones around synagogues and houses of worship passed the same day by a veto-proof 44-5 vote and is expected to become law.

Jewish leaders and advocates have argued that students must be able to enter and leave schools without fear of harassment or intimidation. Supporters said the measure was designed to ensure safe access while balancing First Amendment protections.

Mayor Mamdani said he supports protections for houses of worship but objects to the school bill’s broader definition of educational institutions, arguing it could extend restrictions to universities, museums, and teaching hospitals, and affect other protest activity across the city.

The expected veto has drawn frustration from many in the Jewish community, who view the measure as a necessary safeguard for children and families during a time of rising tensions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)