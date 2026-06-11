Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar Laughs Off Questions About Missing Millions

Rep. Ilhan Omar is continuing to brush aside questions regarding her finances as Republicans push for greater scrutiny of her financial disclosure filings and alleged ties to a massive COVID-era fraud scheme.

Questions intensified after financial disclosures appeared to show a dramatic drop in Omar’s estimated net worth, from a range of roughly $6 million to $30 million in one filing period to between approximately $18,000 and $95,000 in a later disclosure.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has publicly called for an Ethics Committee review of Omar’s finances, as well as her connections to the “Feeding Our Future” scandal, a fraud scheme that federal prosecutors say cost taxpayers approximately $250 million.

When asked by Fox News Digital whether she was facing an Ethics Committee investigation, Omar laughed off the suggestion.

“No,” Omar responded. “We go over this all the time.”

Pressed about reports regarding the financial discrepancy, Omar replied, “There’s also the possibility that it might rain on this sunny day.”

The controversy comes as Vice President JD Vance recently indicated that the Justice Department’s anti-fraud task force would examine allegations related to Omar and the Feeding Our Future scandal.

Federal authorities have described the case as the largest COVID-related fraud scheme in the country. The nonprofit’s founder, Aimee Bock, was sentenced to 42 years in prison for her role in orchestrating the scheme.

Omar has repeatedly denied any knowledge of wrongdoing and has rejected allegations connecting her to the fraud.

Despite her denials, Republicans continue to press for a formal investigation into both the financial disclosure questions and the broader fraud allegations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)