LONDON: Bobov-45 Rebbe Attends Hanochas Even Hapina For New Beis Medrash [PHOTOS]

Thousands of Bobov-45 chassidim gathered in London to welcome the Bobov-45 Rebbe during his historic visit, highlighted by the laying of the cornerstone for the chassidus’ new Beis Medrash.

The Rebbe was greeted upon his arrival at Heathrow Airport by members of the building committee and spent the visit at the homes of prominent supporters of the London kehillah, where fundraising events were held on behalf of the ambitious building project.

During his stay, the Rebbe visited leading rabbanim and admorim in London and paid a special bikur cholim visit to HaRav Baruch Chuna Greenfeld, the longtime Rosh Hakahal of the Bobov-45 community in London.

The Hanochas Even Hapina drew thousands of chassidim and many of Britain’s leading rabbanim.

The Rebbe addressed the gathering, encouraging continued growth in Torah and kedushah before pouring the first concrete for the foundation of the new Beis Medrash.

The new Beis Medrash is expected to serve as the central home of the growing Bobov-45 community in London.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)