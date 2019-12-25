Viral Music Video!!

Are you ready??? No, Not for Chanukah, but for the newest music video for one of the hottest songs of the year ! Uri Davidi who followed up his debut hit album Halevai, with an even more amazing album MUCHNIM, is finally releasing a dynamic music video for the song that many camps/schools were singing all summer long!
Presenting MUCHANIM the music video shot by the talented Menachem Weinstein of Munch Media, the guys behind Uri’s popular Tefilah Sheli video. So how does one show people preparing for Moshiach? It’s all about getting along, spreading positive messages and helping one another. Ahavas Chinom for no other reason than just to have goodness in the world. Enjoy this new music video, and THIS Chanukah, lets show the world that we are MUCHANIM. Lets bring Moshiach now!!!
Uri Davidi Muchanim – אורי דוידי – מוכנים
