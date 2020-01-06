NYPD To Start Tracking Hate Crimes At CompStat – Thanks To Deutsch Bill





NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced at a press conference today that the NYPD will begin to track hate crimes in Compstat, their recording method for major index crimes. This move comes after a 20% increase in hate crimes in 2019, of which the majority targeted Jewish New Yorkers.

Councilman Chaim Deutsch, who Chairs the NYC Council’s Jewish Caucus, drafted legislation requiring the NYPD to make this change in their hate crimes reporting. He recently met with the NYPD’s chief legal counsel Oleg Chernayvsky, to push for hate crimes to be reported in Compstat.

“Compstat has proven to aid in reducing crime, so I think it’s important that we include hate crimes in these metrics. I drafted legislation to push for this because, with hate crimes on the rise, I think it is vitally important that there is transparency in reporting. The public deserves to know when there is a rise in a particular crime, and of course when there is a reduction as well. I am grateful to Commissioner Shea and the entire police department for taking this important step,” said Councilman Chaim Deutsch.

Thrilled to learn that the NYPD has agreed to incorporate hate crime numbers in their Compstat reporting. This is an excellent move, & something I have been pushing for months. Grateful to @NYPDShea and NYPD Legal Affairs Commissioner Oleg Chernyavsky for their partnership! https://t.co/cwE9xm0mnW — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) January 6, 2020

