KIDDUSH HASHEM: Chaverim Melbourne Delivers Food To Victims Of Massive Brushfires [PHOTOS]





Chaverim Melbourne volunteers hit the road today (Asara Beteves) to take food packages that they prepared for those affected by the devastating bushfires that have destroyed the homes of thousands around Victoria.

The meals were delivered to the shelters where those who lost their homes and belongings are housed temporarily, where they were well received by the volunteers and emergency services.

At least 24 people have been killed and over 2,000 homes have been destroyed by the bushfires, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday. Over 12 million acres have burned in Australia since the start of the fire season.

New South Wales, in the southeastern part of the country, has been particularly hard hit by fires this season. The state includes the capital of Sydney, Australia’s largest city, as well as Newcastle, Maitland, Central City and Wollongong. It is the country’s most populous state.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








