“ONLY ONE LANGUAGE THE THUGS UNDERSTAND” Curtis Sliwa and Guardian Angels Joins Shomrim Patrolling Boro Park [VIDEO]





The Guardian Angels, a private, unarmed crime-prevention group, said it would start patrolling Boro Park, to assist the Shomrim Patrol, following a series of anti-Semitic attacks.

Curtis Sliwa, who founded the organization in 1979 in New York City was in Boro Park on Monday night and spoke for the cameras,

There is only one language the thugs understand”, Sliwa said on camera.

“Pain compliance”.

“Shomrim, remember you’re roots. You gotta get rough and you gotta get tough…and most importantly, you gotta let them know you mean business. If they come into your Jewish community to attack your people, then you gotta get out there and send them a message they understand, an attitude readjustment.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








