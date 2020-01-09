Hundreds Daven At Kevarim of Yehoshua Bin Nun And Calev Ben Yefunah Earlier This Week [VIDEOS]





In honor of the fast of Asara B’Teves, the IDF allowed hundreds of people to enter the kevarim of Yehoshua bin Nun and Calev ben Yefunah in the Palestinian village of Kifl Haris on Tuesday night.

IDF combat soldiers, border guards, Israel Police and the Civil Administration of Judea and Samaria guarded the entrance of 800 mispallelim to the kevarim. Access to the kevarim is possible only every few months in coordination with the IDF and other security forces.

Brigadier General Yiftach Norkin, commander of the Ephraim Brigade, said: “The entrance of mispallelim to the kevarim in honor of the fast of Asara B’Teves was held tonight. I see great importance in providing the opportunity to enter the site and daven. I wish an easy fast to everyone.”

