Watch Live: Thousands At The Historic Dirshu Siyum Hashas In Paris





In a display of unity, thousands of France’s Jews are currently gathering for the Siyum Hashas, which is being held for the first time in the history of Jewish France on such a large scale and with such unity. The event, which includes a lavish seudas mitzva, is being produced by Fleishman Peles Productions Ltd.

The audience will enjoy the music of singers Motty Steinmetz, Meydad Tasa, the Malchus Choir with the Hamenagnim orchestra conducted by Reb Mona Rosenblum and Reb Moishy Roth, with musical production by Shalom Wagshal Music who has accompanied all the Dirshu siyumim worldwide.

Maranan v’rabanan, gedolei hador, shlita, have sent letters of encouragement and support to French Jewry on its special day. Maran Sar HaTorah HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, sent his son, HaGaon HaGadol Rav Shlomo Kanievsky shlita, to speak in his name at the siyum.

Maran Rosh Hayeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, has also sent a special letter of encouragement that will be read out to the tens of thousands of people in the audience by Rav Yehuda Katz, son of the Rosh Hayeshiva, HaGaon Rav Y. Katz.

