“The Earth Will Be Filled With Knowledge Of Hashem” – The Exciting Journey Is Underway





Excitement among South African Jewry: For the first time in the community’s history, a Siyum Hashas will be held today by Dirshu in honor of the Torah. The special event, to be held for the first time in the country’s history, will take place today, Wednesday, 18 Teves, with the participation of the country’s rabbonim, headed by the Chief Rabbi of South Africa, HaGaon Rav Aharon Ze’ev (Warren) Goldstein, shlita.

The guests of honor from overseas will be HaGaon Rabbi Paysach Krohn, who will speak at the event, Dirshu president, Rav David Hofstetter, and other rabbonim from all the country’s Jewish communities. Musical entertainment will be provided by Reb Simcha Leiner.

The siyum will begin tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. with the attendees gathering in a special hall where Dirshu seforim will be sold at subsidized prices, and at 6:30 p.m. the event will begin, with a spectacular presentation on Dirshu activity worldwide. Over 60 mesaymei hashas will sit in the center of the hall, surrounded by the entire audience. Afterwards, Reb Simcha Leiner will come on stage to entertain everyone with his singing. During the singing, the seudas mitzva will begin, followed by the speakers. Dirshu president, Rav David Hofstetter. Chief Rabbi of South Africa, HaGaon Rav Aharon Ze’ev (Warren) Goldstein, shlita, and guest of honor, the maggid, HaGaon Rav Paysach Krohn.

This will be followed by the Siyum Hashas by HaRav HaGaon Rabbi Eran Cohen, shlita, chosson Kinyan Hashas, who has been tested on the entire Shas by heart as part of the Kinyan Hashas program, and has become an example for the entire community of South African Jewry. In recent weeks, a special presentation has been circulated in which he explains to the local residents what it means to be a Dirshu chosson Kinyan Hashas. The presentation is arousing an enormous wave of interest in learning in the Dirshu frameworks.

“There is enormous interest in the event on the part of South Africa’s Jews,” says Rav Aryeh Tabak, Dirshu’s South Africa representative. “Not one day goes by without calls or enquiries from people. We have over 60 people completing Shas, so incredibly inspiring in local terms! Who would have believed that in distant Johannesburg, over 60 Jews would be completing Shas in the next few days? It’s thrilling just to think about it. It is hard to believe what a revolution has been made here by the Dirshu Siyum Hashas. There is going to be a great kiddush Hashem. Jews here will see the majesty of Torah, the kavod haTorah, here it is really important. That they will know that there is a G-d in this world and that there is a Torah in this world.”







