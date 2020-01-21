TRAGEDY: Woman Struck And Killed By Bus In Kiryat Arba





A woman of about 40 was hit by a bus on Tuesday morning in Kiryat Arba. She was identified as Diana Goz A”H.

The bus driver did not stop after the incident occurred and it is unclear whether he was unaware of what happened or he purposely abandoned the scene of the accident.

A passerby saw the woman lying unconscious on the sidewalk next to the bus stop and called the police and emergency services.

MDA paramedics evacuated the woman to Shaarei Tzedek hospital in critical condition, unconscious and on a respirator, while performing advanced resuscitation techniques. Unfortunately, her death was determined at the hospital.

Police opened an investigation and said apparently the woman was hit by the bus when she got off the bus. Investigators gathered initial evidence, identified the bus driver and detained him for questioning.

מצ"ב תיעוד מזירת התאונה הקטלנית הבוקר בקרית ארבע כונני הצלה ללא גבולות מד"א קרית ארבע העניקו טיפול רפואי לתושבת שנפגעה אנושות אולם לצערינו כפי שיצא בדוברות בית החולים מותה נקבע ברוך דיין האמת pic.twitter.com/beXWJRyK8y — אבירם שחר מהפך (@kbnv30) January 21, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







