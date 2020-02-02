Shocking! Homeless Man In Times Square Tells Rav He’s Making Sandals From Tefillin Straps





Rabbi Micky Mellul, a Chabad shaliach in Creteil, France was in the US recently with a group of members from his community to spend “Shabbos by the Rebbe” in Crown Heights.

The group visited Manhattan on Motzei Shabbos and had a disturbing encounter there, Rabbi Mellul told Collive.

A homeless man approached Rabbi Mellul in Times Square and asked him if he was a rabbi and when Rabbi Mellul confirmed that he was, the man said: “I found something in the street. I want to make sandals from it but I first would like to know if it’s valuable.”

The homeless man then proceeded to show him a blue velvet Tefillin bag with kosher Tefillin inside it.

The shocked Rabbi Mellul had the presence of mind to tell the man that it wasn’t worth much but he’d take it off his hands for $25 and the man agreed to sell it after a bit of haggling.

Rabbi Mellul found a phone number inside the bag and returned the Tefillin to the elated owner on Sunday.

“It’s incredible how Hashem brought you all the way from France to New York to save my Tefillin,” the Tefillin owner told Rabbi Mellul.







